Douglas “Doug” Lucius Mulder, age 61, of Eclectic, AL, entered fully into the presence of our Lord on Sunday, August 1, 2021. Doug was born on May 6, 1960 to Bobby and Lois Mulder. He graduated from Elmore County High School in 1978 and then went on to electrical school.
Doug went to work as an electrician with Long Electric in Montgomery, AL and stayed with them for 32 years. When he left there he went to work with the Montgomery Water Works at Catoma waste electrical department, where everyone became a second family. He worked with them for 10 years before retiring.
In his younger years, Doug enjoyed playing softball and did so for many years. He loved hunting and fishing and watching any wildlife. Doug had a passion for his chickens and tended to them daily. He loved gardening and seeing the fruits and vegetables thrive.
Doug was known for his smile, laughter, his love for singing gospel and worship songs and his kind and giving spirit.
Doug was a devoted husband, loving father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Doug is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Mulder; mother, Lois Mulder; brother Terry Mulder; and sister Kathy Peoples.
Doug is survived by his loving wife of almost 39 years, Linda Mulder and son Adam (Tasha) Mulder; sister Bonnie (Charles) Knox; brother Ronnie (Carolyn) Mulder; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Good Hope Baptist Church, located at 1766 South Fleahop Road, Eclectic, AL
Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. with services to follow at 11:00 a.m.
The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice of Montgomery for the wonderful care and support given, especially the nurses and aides.
The family would also like to give a very special thanks to all of his water works family that donated time so selflessly to Doug.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider purchasing Gideon bibles from the Gideons in Doug’s name or by purchasing perennial flowers or plants to be planted in a memorial garden that will honor Doug’s memory and love for the outdoors.
