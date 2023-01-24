On January 15, 2023, Dr. Daniel Pinckney Wilbanks passed away suddenly at the age of
85. Danny was born in Tallassee, Alabama on October 18, 1937 to William Calvin Wilbanks and Effie Lee Lett Wilbanks. Danny graduated from Tallassee High School in 1955, where he attended Boys State and excelled in football as an all-star and was an
All-State Selection. Following high school, he went to The University of Alabama where he played football for J.B. “Ears” Whitworth and finished under Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant. He earned the name Wild Horse while playing running back for the Crimson Tide on the 1957 and 1958 teams. He graduated from Alabama with a B.S. in Chemistry and was a member of the “A” Club, Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and Pi Tau Sigma Honorary Fraternity. It was at Alabama where he met his future wife, the late Alice Ogletree Wilbanks. After his marriage in 1960, he and Alice lived in Augusta, GA for 2 years while he was stationed at Fort Gordon with the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
Following his military service, they moved to Birmingham, AL where he attended The University of Alabama School of Dentistry. Upon graduation from dental school, he returned to Tallassee and ran a successful dental practice for over 53 years until his retirement in 2019. In 2020, he moved to Birmingham to be closer to family.
Not only was Danny a successful dentist but he was also a civic minded leader. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Tallassee where he taught the Sunday morning Barakka Class for many years. He held many leadership positions, including his lengthy service to the Tallassee School Board, serving as Chairman for many years. He served on the boards of the Bank of Tallassee and the People’s Bank of Selma, was a 53 year member of the Tallassee Lions Club, a member of the Alabama Dental Association and a member of the Red Elephant Club.
Danny was known as Grandoc to his adoring grandchildren. He loved the holidays when
the family was all together, laughing and having fun. He was a treasured friend to all
who knew him. He had a genuine love for Alabama athletics, cigars, playing dominoes,
food, friends and family. He is survived by five sons, Daniel Pinckney Wilbanks, Jr. (Amy), Bruce Ogletree Wilbanks (Lella), Mark Stovall Wilbanks, John Todd Wilbanks
(Laurie), and James Mattison Wilbanks (Kari); nine grandchildren Sara Sims Wilbanks
(fiancee Erik Rowley), Harris Key Wilbanks, Butler Denton Wilbanks, John Daniel
Wilbanks, William Calvin Wilbanks, Bruce Ogletree Wilbanks, Jr., Alice Kirkland
Wilbanks, Sherrod Elizabeth Wilbanks, Harper Mattison Wilbanks; sister, Yvonne Wilbanks Howard Shelley (Paul); brother, Thomas Newton Wilbanks (Judy); sister-in-law Martha Ogletree Chapman (Richard); dear friend Kathryn Keith; former spouse Nancy Stovall Wilbanks and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Alice Ogletree Wilbanks, siblings, William Calvin Wilbanks, Elizabeth Wilbanks Leonard Coker, Lenward Collins Wilbanks, William Theris Wilbanks, Robert Frank Wilbanks, Antoinette Wilbanks Ledbetter, Charles Wayne Wilbanks; and granddaughter Elizabeth Bromberg Wilbanks.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 11:00 am -1:00 pm at Jeffcoat
Funeral Home, 225 Friendship Road, Tallassee, AL with graveside service immediately
following. Pallbearers are grandsons Butler Wilbanks, Daniel Wilbanks, Calvin
Wilbanks, Bo Wilbanks; nephew David Wilbanks and friend Jim Harwick. Honorary
Pallbearers are Richard Chapman and Ed Mullins.
Memorials in Dr. Wilbanks’ honor may be directed to The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s
Hospital at Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Office of Development,
PO Box 290369, 525 Royal Parkway, Nashville, TN 37229 or
http://vanderbilthealth.org/giving, or a charity of your choice.
