Dr. Gerald Ray Roberts of Evergreen passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Evergreen Nursing Home. He was 91.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cope-Keahey Funeral Home.
Survivors include, sons, Dr. Mark Anthony (Nita) Roberts of Evergreen, Eric Ray Roberts of Tallasee, Bruce Edward Roberts of Brewton, Brian Wayne Roberts of Franklin, Peter Brent Roberts of Huntsville and Steve Porter Orr of Prattville, grandchildren, Jessica Roberts Pierce, Whitley Roberts Harper, Dylan Scott Roberts, Kaylie Roberts Fannin, Ethan Timothy Roberts, Ellie Katherine Roberts, Kaitlyn Michelle Roberts and Brianna Nicole Roberts and 7 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by sons, Timothy Allen Roberts and David Scott Roberts.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or charity of ones choice.
