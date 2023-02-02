Alexander City, AL (35010)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.