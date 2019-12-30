In the early evening of December 27, 2019, Dr. T. Leo Brannon, 86, quietly slipped into the loving embrace of his Lord and Savior, reuniting him with his loving wife of 56 years, Martha Gauntt Brannon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, Tallassee, Alabama with Rev. Steve Dill officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gauntt Cemetery after the service, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. He leaves behind his son, Jeffrey Scott Brannon, daughter Susan Brannon Chancey and son-in-law, David Guy Chancey. Dr. Brannon was born on April 6, 1933, in Noma, Florida. At the age of seventeen, Leo became the youngest licensed Methodist minister in the state of Alabama. Before retiring in 2005, Dr. Brannon served as pastor at churches in Troy, Ramer, Carrville, Samson, Brundidge, Mobile, Auburn, Pensacola, Selma, Brewton, and Chatom. Always reassuring and calming and armed with an infectious smile, Dr. T. Leo Brannon was a beloved husband and father. He leaves behind beautiful memories and an amazing legacy of faith and love to all his parishioners and the many others he touched along his path.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.