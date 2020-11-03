Elaine Stewart, 69, of Tallassee, passed away October 13, 2020. She was born November 24, 1950.
Cremation services have been selected.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Mandy) Newcombe and Neil (Katherine) Newcombe; brothers, Richard Herriman, Jerry Wieler, Herriman and Larry Wieler; sister, Pam Patsey; grandchildren, Suzette Newcombe, Chase Newcombe and Daniel Newcombe; nephews, David Patsey and Benjamin Patsey and niece, Christine Shepherd.
