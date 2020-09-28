Eleanor M. Stagner
December 4, 1929 – September 21, 2020
Eleanor Stagner passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Marion County, Alabama on December 4, 1929 and passed away at Chapman’s Nursing Home.
A memorial service was held at East Tallassee Church of Christ on Sunday, September 27th at 2:00 p.m. CST with Brother Mike McElroy officiating. A visitation was held for her at 1:00 p.m. CST until the time of the service.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joseph F. Stagner; and 8 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Joseph M. Stagner (Shirley); daughter, Susan Martin (Gene); grandchildren, Kevin Kelly, Meegan S. Maxwell, Jeremy Stagner (Bettie), and Clint Stagner (“Suzie”); 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Eleanor was a devout member of East Tallassee Church of Christ. In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to East Tallassee Church of Christ at 501 Central Blvd, Tallassee, AL 36078.
Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.