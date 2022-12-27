Elizabeth W. Zeigler, the author of Katie's Paper Roses, and Cargo for Venus died Dec. 21, 2022.
She was born in Tallassee AL, to Mary Ellen Whetstone and Jessie Lee Wyatt.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Arnold F. Zeigler who died on May 27,1998.
Her loving surviving children are Cherie D. Zeigler, Barbara E. Wilcox, and Richard T. Zeigler. Surviving Grand-children are Michelle Wilcox Holman Rogers, and Kimberly Wilcox Stedem. Surviving Great Grandchildren are Sierra Homan, Mena Elizabeth Marie Stedem, Michael Christopher Stedem. Surviving Step Great-Grand-children are Shaina Rogers and Joshua Rogers.
There is no service or funeral planned. She has left her body to the Genesis Legacy Whole Body Foundation.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Genesis Program at genesislegacy.org or your local Hospice Center.
