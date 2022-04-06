Eva Joan Pemberton Woodall, 83, went to her Heavenly home Sunday April 3, 2022. She was surrounded by her family: children Jimmy & Mona Woodall, Jay & Cindy Woodall, Jeanie & Bob Andrews, Jolene Woodall & Jimmy Lindsey; Grandchildren Jeff Davis, Jami & Wade Johnson, Jonathan & Angel Lovell, Kelly Manning, Jolee & Justin Fomby, BJ & Sarah Lovell, John & Lindsey Woodall, Julie Bearden & Jody Smith, Taylor and Mike Edobor, Jana Grace Woodall, Melissa Curry & Kenny Wagster; great grandchildren Harper, Ansley, JJ, Jeremiah, Luci, Jacelyn, Paisley, Jaxon, Jacob, MacKenzie, Tyler, Camden, Daxtyn, Elias James, Aria Jade, and Jasmine; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews as well as her church family; and numerous family friends. She is reunited in heaven with her parents, sister Marie, brothers James Thomas & Charles Earl, husband JW, son John-John, and daughter Joni.
Joan was a wonderful and loving sister, aunt, mama, granny and G-granny. She was a devoted Christian woman and a member of East Tallassee Methodist Church, where she was a surrogate granny to all. She will be missed by all who knew her, and her memory will live with us forever.
Funeral services will be Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Jay Woodall and Rev. David Waldrop officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Tallassee Methodist Church.
