Everett Eugene "Gene" Grant, 52, of Reeltown, died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Funeral services will be Monday, November 30, 2020, at Reeltown Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Tim Smith officiating and special music provided by Christy and Stephen Williams. Burial will follow in Reeltown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brady Newman, Blake Harper, Mark Johnson, Justin Nelson, Jeff Robinson, and Jamie Baker. Visitation will be prior to the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Mr. Grant is survived by his wife of 29 years Melissa "Missy" Grant, his father Fred (Judy) Grant, his brother Steve (Beverly) Grant, his aunts Carolyn (Reggie) Hill and Pam (Jeff) Robinson, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Brad and Joey Grant, his mother Glenda Smith, and his grandparents Willie Joe and Willodean Flurry.
