Fern Harris Glass (97.5) died at home in Battle Ground, WA, on April 20, 2020.
She was born on September 30, 1922 in Melbourne, Iowa.
Fern is survived by: daughter Edna Knight (Mike Rockwell), daughter Sylvia Landrum (husband, Mack), son Luis Daniel Varela (wife, Kathy); many grandchildren and step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
From her youth, Fern was a committed, faithful follower of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A celebration of Fern’s life will be held at a later time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.