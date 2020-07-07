RYLES, Frances Christine a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 92. Funeral service will be private at Gassett Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Billy Bamberg and Anthony Counts officiating. The family will have a private burial. Mrs. Ryles is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years James W. Ryles; son James Britt Ryles; siblings Mattie Priest, Minnie Bryant, Henry Britt, Fostene Townsend, and Estene Blanchard. She is survived by her children Larry (Elizabeth) Ryles, Patricia (Ray) Funderburk, Jerri Brantley, Lisa (John) Cleland; sister-in-law she raised Sara Davis; grandchildren Dawn, Ben, Sarah Ryles, Brian (Daphney) Ingram, Matt Ingram, Jeremy Brantley, Cpl. Zac Cleland (USMC), Will and Josh Cleland; great-grandchildren Jacob, Clay Ingram, Avery Brantley; brother Lloyd (Judy) Britt; many nieces and nephews. She was a beloved wife, mama, grandmama, sister, and aunt. She loved her family dearly. She was a military wife, homemaker, taught children and youth in church many years and volunteered for Baptist hospital. Dedicated to her family and Lord. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers great-grandsons, and Steve Davis, Pierre Ryles, Billy Hughes. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Alabama or Georgia Baptist Children’s Home. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
