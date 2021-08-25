Frankie "Durell" Lindsey
1950-2021
Frankie "Durell" Lindsey of Opelika, was born in Tallapoosa County on November 16, 1950 at his home surrounded by family on August 24, 2021. He was 70 years old.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend. He never met a stranger and loved talking to people. His favorite past time was fishing, and he proudly service his country in the Army and fought in the Vietnam War. He retired after 25 years of working for the Coca-Cola Company.
He attended Eastside Emmanuel Holiness Church.
Durell was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Inez and Hubert Monroe "Jack" Lindsey; brothers, Hubert Michael "Mike" Lindsey, Byron Wayne Lindsey; sisters, Martha Dale Lindsey, Jane Spivey.
Durell is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Joyce Lindsey; children, Felicia (Chan) Wood, Heather (Robert) Lindsey/Ferrebee, Lee Lindsey, Laura (Bobby) Riddle, Jill (Matthew) Sanders, and Ethan Lindsey.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at Eastside Emmanuel Holiness Church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Eastside Emmanuel Holiness Church with Reverend Jackie Prickett officiating. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.
