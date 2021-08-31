Fred Rickey Coleman, 73, of Tallassee, passed away August 29, 2021. He was born December 15, 1947.
Graveside service and burial will be Thursday, September 2 at 10 a.m. at Carrville Cemetery with Bro. Steve Schmitt officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred W. Coleman and Mary Catherine Coleman; his wife, Jean B. Coleman and brother, Bobby Gene Coleman. He is survived by daughters, Angie Waites (David) and Wendy Clayton; sons, Keith Clayton (Kim) and Kevin Slaton; sister, Sherry Funderburk, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
His hobbies were gardening, fishing and woodworking and he enjoyed being outdoors.
Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
