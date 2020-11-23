George Giddens, 73, of Tallassee, passed away November 16, 2020. He was born
May 16, 1947. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Whatley officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 25, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. He is survived by his grandchildren, Selena Resendiz (Brianna Barber), Shannon Rangel (Roderick Parker), Shane Bice (Julie) and Dean Butler (Heather); great grandchildren, Justin Bice, Colby Mann, Caleb Bice, John David Strength, Kyler Parker, Channey Butler, Mason Butler, Lathan Butler and Nevaeh Butler; and a loving extended family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Giddens and son and daughter-in-law, Jesus and Nancy Resendiz. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
