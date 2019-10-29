Geraldine M. Weldon, 88, of Notasulga, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at Bethany House. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Antioch United Methodist Church. Mrs. Weldon is survived by her children Jane Hornsby, Tom A. Weldon, and Andy (Melissa) Weldon; her grandchildren Cal Hancock, Kim (Autry) May, Heath (Jennifer) Weldon, Alexandro (Susie) Cantalupo, and Ashley Nolan; her great grandchildren Preston (Madison) Hancock, Brandon Hancock, Tanner May, Andy May, Colby Weldon, Nick Cantalupo, Brie Cantalupo, Joe Cantalupo, Sophia Cantalupo, and Luke Dryden; her great great granddaughter Tate Hancock; and her son-in-law Rudy Cantalupo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Tom H. Weldon, her daughter Cathy Cantalupo, and her son-in-law Wayne Hornsby. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Notasulga Volunteer Fire/Emergency Rescue Department, Bethany House Hospice, Antioch United Methodist Church, Notasulga First Baptist Church, or Cecil R. Langford Nutrition Center.
