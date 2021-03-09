Glenda Gail Armstrong Brown, 74, of Tallassee, passed away March 4, 2021. She was born June 29, 1946. Funeral service will be Friday, March 12 at 2 p.m. at Bethlehem East Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service time at Bethlehem East Baptist Church. Pall bearers will be Bubba, Justin, Jonathan, Joseph, Josh and Adam. Honorary pall bearers will be Levi and Johnny. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Jesse and Sadie Morgan Armstrong; husband, Jack Brown; and daughter, Margaret Ann Wedge. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Johnny) Collins, Stephanie (David) Tipton, Diane (Jason) Aldridge and Bubba “Jimmy” Peoples; grandchildren, Michele Collins, Jessica (Jimmy) Stewart, Justin Curtis, Jonathan (Hailey) Haynes, Joseph Curtis, Ashley (Chris) Sparks, Josh Epperson and Adam Aldridge; great grandchildren, Chrystopher, Harleigh, Leland, Lilly, Sam, Katy, Shonoah, Levi, Weston, Rebecca, Peyton, Kimber, Madison and Chris; and a loving, extended family. She was a member of Bethlehem East Baptist Church and was devoted to reading her Bible. Her hobbies were playing games of any kind and watching wrestling. She especially cherished spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a dedicated mother and strong woman; she will be greatly missed. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
