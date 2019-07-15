Gloria Faye Mann (Fayro) was born on November 22, 1938 in Tallassee, Al and went to be with her Lord and Savior, on June 30, 2019 after an extended illness took its toll. Mrs. Archie Mann passed peacefully in her home in Wetumpka, Al., where she was a beloved longtime
resident.
Gloria dedicated most of her life to the medical field as a Lab Technician and was employed by many of the areas hospitals during the course of her long, established career. She loved her job and worked selflessly for those in need all of her life. Fayro continues to give life to the medical field post mortem as she donated her body to medical science for advances to be made in the areas of lupus and geriatrics. Fayro loved ALL things Auburn University athletic oriented but loved her Auburn Tigers the most and was a sight to see during football season as she was quite the passionate fan! War Eagle! Gloria Faye Mann was dubbed “Fayro” because she was known far and wide for her ability to cook enough to feed, “Pharaoh’s Army!” Fayro quite the chef and could cook anything in her heyday and was best known for her banana pudding, homemade cakes and relishes!
Fayro is preceded in death by her parents, Willsie Molon Hall and Annis V. Hall and her beloved sister, Lola Wayne Knox. She is survived by her husband, Archie B. Mann, her children, Keith C. Williams (Sandy), Cyndi Wright Williams, and Pat Mason (Sharon) and Archie’s children, Christy Segrest and Jeff Mann (Wendy) as well as a host of grandchildren and many beautiful great grandchildren who loved her dearly and will mourn the loss of her earthly presence.
A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Gloria Faye Mann will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church on Rifle Range Road in Wetumpka, Al. on July 20th, 2019. The Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel where Fayro and Archie were faithful worshipers. In Lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations for Lupus Research be made in her honor to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Medicine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.