Gregory Curtis Rhinehart, 65, of Tallassee, Alabama passed away November 28, 2019. He was born March 27, 1954 in Panama City, Florida. He graduated from the University of Alabama and spent his career at the Alabama Historical Commission as an archaeologist. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jennie Rhinehart; sons James Gregory Rhinehart, Geoffrey T. Rhinehart (Ashley) and Andrew Brown; sisters Stephanie Dawson and Ruthie Hatch (David) and grandchildren Jaiden, Luke and Sawyer Rhinehart. He is preceded in death by parents, Evelyn and Clarence Rhinehart, brother, Geoff Rhinehart and brother-in-law, Ben Dawson. He loved history, vintage cars, photography, music, cartoons, movies, Christmas and Bama football. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather (Pappy), brother, favorite uncle, coach and mentor who saw the world through rose-colored glasses. His positivity, encouragement and generosity to others was endless. He will be remembered for his fun-loving laugh, his hilarious antics and misadventures, his knowledge of all things historical, along with a wealth of useless trivia. A fierce defender of family and friends, he shared his time, his humor, and, mostly, his unconditional love. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. followed by a gathering from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Linville Memorial Chapel, 84632 Tallassee Highway, Eclectic, AL 36024. A family memorial is planned in Panama City at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospital or Community Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
