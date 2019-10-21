Hewey “HB” Holman Barnes, 44, of Tallassee, Alabama departed this life on Friday, October 18, 2019.
HB was preceded in death by his mother Rita Turner Barnes, his father Henry Barnes, his sisters Peggy and Rita Faye.
HB is survived by his loving daughter Sarah Barnes, his only grandson; Onyx “Gideon” Quinn, his loving companion Shyanne Johnson, a sister, Brenda Gail, brothers; Dewey Barnes, Henry Wayne Barnes Edward Barnes and Reid Barnes
A celebration of HB’s life will be held by the family on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 2 p.m. located at the family cemetery at 78 Deer Path in Tallassee Alabama.
