Horace Franklin Glass, Sr., 81, of Tallassee, passed away on January 30, 2020, at Community Hospital after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Corbitt's Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Rodgers officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m.. Mr. Glass is survived by his sons Frankie (Cassandra) Glass, and Todd Glass; his grandchildren Jamie (Travis) Bradley, Katlyn (Jacob) Coan, and Tanner Glass; his great grandchildren Silas Glass Bradley, Jonah Glass Bradley, Kollins Coan, and River Coan; and his sisters Chris Glass and Beatrice Kellon. He was preceded in death by his brothers Van, Larry, and Billy Glass, and his grandson Scott Glass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Horace Franklin Glass
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Corbitt's Funeral Home
205 N. Maple St.
Tuskegee, AL 36083
Feb 6
Memorial Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:00PM
Corbitt's Funeral Home
205 N. Maple St.
Tuskegee, AL 36083
