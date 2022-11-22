On Thursday November 10, 2022, Jack Blakely Crawford passed away due to complications from ALS. Jack was 55 years old. Jack was preceded in death by his father John Crawford and his brother Mark Crawford. Jack is survived by his mother Nancy Crawford, his brother Tom Crawford, Tom’s wife Nicki and their children Caitlin (her husband Ty), Connor and Catherine.
Jack was best known for his unwavering faith in the Lord. He served by hosting and participating in many online Bible studies and prayer groups. Jack also loved to help other blind people solve accessibility and other technical problems with computers, iPads, and cell phones.
Jack always had a great attitude about life despite all the challenges he faced. He had a quick wit, a great sense of humor and loved all of the time spent with his friends and family.
Funeral services will be Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Trey Waldrop and Rev. Greg Pate officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until service time. There will be a graveside service Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 1:00PM at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Somerville, Alabama, with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS of Alabama, First Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama or Community Hospice Care, Tallassee, Alabama.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
