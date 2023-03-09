Jackie Ralph Hammock
Mr. Jackie Ralph Hammock, a resident of Wetumpka, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the age of 78.
Jackie was born and raised in Tallassee, AL, which was a place near and dear to his heart. He attended Auburn University, and received a Bachelors degree in Business Finance. He then completed a Masters degree in Education from the University of Montevallo. He taught at Elmore County High School and Wetumpka High School. Jackie then worked as an Education Specialist with the State Department of Education’s Driver and Traffic Safety division. He took pride in teaching young drivers the rules of the road and taught local private courses until his health began to decline.
Jackie had many favorite pastimes, such as restoring antique cars and quail hunting. He found much joy in fishing with friends on the Tallapoosa River and Lake Martin, and was an avid outdoorsman. He never passed up an opportunity to visit with friends, old and new, and family members. He genuinely loved people, never hesitating to lend a helping hand, and truly never met a stranger.
Jackie accepted Jesus into his heart at the age of 6 and dedicated his life to serving His Savior, his church and spreading the good news of the Gospel. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Wetumpka for 45 years and proudly served as a deacon during most of that time. He loved his wife and daughters and was the epitome of a girl dad, attending ballgames, competitions, and performances. He felt grateful and blessed to have 4 granddaughters and 1 grandson, and took every opportunity to be an active, godly example to them.
Jackie was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph and Florence Hammock, and his brothers Leon Hammock and Morrell Hammock. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janice Montgomery Hammock, children Christina Hammock Burroughs (Beau), and Lucy Hammock Townsend (Turner), and grandchildren Virginia, Mary Austin, and Alice Townsend, and Grace and Rafe Burroughs.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10 am, in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church Wetumpka, with the funeral service directly following at 11am. Burial will be at Carrville Cemetery in Tallassee, AL, with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Wetumpka, 205 West Bridge Street, Wetumpka, AL 36092.
