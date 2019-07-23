Jacqueline Solomon Payne, 58, of Tallassee, passed away July 7, 2019. She was born November 6, 1960. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m., at Linville Funeral Home and Crematory. Jackie was brilliant, she knew what she believed in and she didn't back down, she loved to take in stray dogs, and she loved to cook and watch cooking shows. In the last years, she has been a private caregiver for older people. She also was very happy to help the Tallassee High School Alumni Association with the Hall of Pride selection process and the scholarship program. She had just finished helping Mr. William E. Goss revamp the Hall of Pride nomination packet and was working on the scholarship packet. She is survived by brother, James “Will” Solomon (Leah); sister, Suzannah Wilson (Darrell); nephews, Payne Solomon and Hayden Solomon; and aunt, Ellen Solomon. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Olivia Solomon. Donations in her memory may be sent to Humane Society of Elmore County, 255 Central Plank Road, Wetumpka, AL 36092 or to Tallassee High School Alumni Association, 305 James Street, Tallassee, AL 36078.
Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
