Jacqueline Solomon Payne, 58, of Tallassee, passed away July 7, 2019. She was born November 6, 1960. She is survived by brother, James “Will” Solomon (Leah); sister, Suzannah Wilson (Darrell); nephews, Payne Solomon and Hayden Solomon; and aunt, Ellen Solomon. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Olivia Solomon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
