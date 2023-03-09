Born February 16, 1942 – Died March 6, 2023
Buddy passed away peacefully at home in Auburn, AL surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born in Tallassee, AL to Arminta Ballentine Ransom and Willie Albert Ransom. He was in the Air National Guard in Montgomery, AL and became an X-ray technician before becoming a registered nurse at St. Margaret’s School of Nursing and later a nurse anesthetist upon his graduation from the University of Alabama Medical College’s School of Anesthesiology. He was hired by Anesthesia Services of Birmingham where he worked at various hospitals in Birmingham until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed coaching his boys in any sport they played and was a Scoutmaster for them until they reached Eagle Scout at the same time in 1999 (Buddy was an Eagle Scout as well). Buddy retired to Auburn where he finally got his house on the lake to fish and enjoy retirement. He is survived by his wife of 47 years (51 years counting “Time Served” if you asked him or his wife) Mary Glenn Wilkins Ransom, sons James Hamilton (Stephanie) and Christopher Eric (Megan), granddaughter Luella Glenn Rose Ransom, sisters Joanne Hart and Sally Fillingham, brother Martin Ransom, and numerous other family members.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.