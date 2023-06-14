James B. Totty, Sr., 80, of Opelika, passed away June 10, 2023. He was born November 13, 1942. He is preceded in death by his parents, James William and Olvie Henderson Totty and sisters, Jo McCroskey and Ann Danford. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Glenda Totty; children, James B. Totty, Jr. (Angela) and Kenneth W. Totty (Michelle); grandchildren, Eden Grace Totty and Eliza Sue Totty; brother, Thomas G. Totty (Lynda); sister and brother-in-law, Linda Patrick (Marion); brother-in-law, George Larry Kenney; aunt, Emily Rutledge (Maurice) and a large, loving extended family. He attended Elmore County High School and he was a deacon and served in security at Liberty Baptist Church. Mr. Totty retired from Uniroyal in Opelika after 25 years of service, he was a Reserve Deputy for Lee County Sheriff’s Department and served as Commander for the Lee County Rescue Squad. His hobbies were watching western movies, going camping and taking vacation trips to Pigeon Forge, TN. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife and family and his church family. No services have been scheduled at this time. Share memories and condolences online at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.