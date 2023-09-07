Mr. James Raymond “Ray” Cannon, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the age of 73. He was born November 01, 1949, in Mobile, Alabama.
Mr. Cannon is survived by his wife, Mrs. Katherine Cannon; son, Bobby Cannon (Amy); daughter, April Griffin (Lee); brother, Doug McVicker (Kay); sister, Virginia Ratcliff (Steve); sister-in-law, Kaye Holland (Rod) and grandchildren, Brandon Cannon, Katelyn Cannon, Abby Gilmore, Hunter Gilmore, Betty Cannon and Leo Griffin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Cannon and Mary McVicker and brother, Wayne McVicker.
Ray was an avid fisherman, an Alabama fan and he loved God. He attended Harvest Family Church in Montgomery, Alabama.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 8, 2023, from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
