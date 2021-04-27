James Vernon Taylor, 79, of Tallassee, passed away April 25, 2021. He was born July 26, 1941. Graveside memorial service and burial will be Wednesday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton Taylor and Voncille Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Peggy Taylor; children, Jimmy Taylor (Sam), Cathy Kohn, Dale Hornsby (Stephanie) and Clint Hornsby (Jennifer); grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt), Jacob (Logan), Clayton (Katie), Holly, Zack (Casie), Sloan, Carly and Cason; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Larry Taylor (Gloria) and Stanley Taylor (Kathy); sisters, Frances Harper and Connie Barnette. He proudly served our country in the U. S. Navy for six years. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
