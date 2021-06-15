James William Glenn, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Jimmy was born on February 13, 1950 to James William Glenn, Sr. and Voncile Graham Glenn. He grew up in Tallassee and graduated from Tallassee High School in 1968. As a gifted musician, he played in many well-known bands from an early age over the years including The Fantastic Play Boys, Rabbit Creek, and Dixie Dynamite. He loved playing the guitar, singing, and entertaining a crowd. If you knew him, you knew he had a deep love for animals especially dogs.
He is survived by his sons, Shannon Scott Glenn (Wynne) and Jason Hoyle Glenn, his grandsons, Hampton Scott Glenn (Alyssa), Charles Steadman Glenn, and Tucker Wilson Glenn, a granddaughter, Gracie Rose Glenn, a sister, Alice Glenn, a niece, Jenifer Grundy Hollett, a nephew, Jeffery Scott Grundy, and several cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the East Tallassee United Methodist Church in Tallassee, AL. Memorials may be made to the Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary, P.O. Box 24006, Eclectic, AL 36024 or online at www.lakemartinanimalsanctuary.com.
Condolences and tributes can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com
