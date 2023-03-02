Jerry Lee Brown of Tallassee was born August 12, 1949 and passed away February 26, 2023 surrounded by close family. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. John Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery with military honors. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sue (Stump) Morgan; father, Howard Brown; brother, Jesse Brown and daughter, Lynn Nix. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Brown and daughter, Jeri (Dale) Dillard. He was the 5th of eight brothers, surviving brothers are Howard, John (Judy), Albert, Roy, Joe (JoAnn) and William Brown. He is also survived by five grandchildren, six great grandchildren with another almost here. Jerry served in Vietnam. He was a sergeant in the 731st Army National Guard where he served for 22 years. He also served in Desert Storm. He enjoyed woodworking and made the best red velvet cake. He loved and took care of his family and friends. He always liked taking the scenic route and we are sure he saw amazing views on the road to Heaven. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
