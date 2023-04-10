Jesse Henry Wisener, age 83, a long-time of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away April 3, 2023. He was born March 3, 1940 in the Beauregard Community of Lee County to Henry Jerome and Ida Eleanor Ledbetter Wisener of Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will begin at 1 pm, Wednesday, April 5, 2023 with funeral service to follow at 2 pm at First Baptist Church of Tallassee with Pastor Trey Waldrop and Pastor Ron Estes officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Pall bearers will be Tom Hilyer, Tommy Wisener, Phillip Bryant, Randy Hudmon, Tim Snyder and Lanier Gleaton. Honorary pall bearers will be Warren Bryant, James Hudmon, Jim Gower, Charles Mulder and Wayne Sykes. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gladys Patricia “Pat” Hudmon Wisener of Opelika, Alabama; sisters, Sarah Will Wisener Thrash and Billie Yvonne Wisener Meigs. He is survived by his children, Stanley Jerome (Janice) Wisener and Marvin Cary (Yvette) Wisener; grandsons, Colby Wisener and Ethan (Alena) Wisener; great-grandaughter, Eden Raylyn Wisener; great-grandson, Stance Callen Wisener; niece, Sarah Lee Thrash; stepgrandson, Eric Miller and family; sister, Dolores Wisener; sister-in-law, Francis Hudmon Gleaton, as well as all his Hudmon in-laws; and many nieces, nephews and cousins from the Wisener, Ledbetter, Starr and Hudmon families. Jesse served his Lord as deacon first at Rock Springs Baptist Church and also at First Baptist Church of Tallassee until his health declined. He served his country in the U. S. Army for 4 years in Germany during the Berlin Wall Crisis. He was a civilian helicopter mechanic at Fort Rucker before returning home to Tallassee. For many years, he and Pat operated the Tallapoosa Farmers Service Gin. He formed a partnership with Penn Montgomery which was known as M & W Farms and he began farming. Later, he formed a partnership with his sons and he continued farming until he retired. The family would like to express deep appreciation to his church family and the many visits from people who knew and loved him, Haven Memory Care, Elmore County Respite Care Unit, Ivy Creek Hospice and Wetumpka Health and Rehabilitation. Flowers accepted or expressions of sympathy may be memorial contributions to First Baptist Church of Tallassee, Alabama, or to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Share memories and condolences online at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
