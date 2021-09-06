Jessie Lou Ledbetter Whatley, 88, of Tallassee, passed away September 5, 2021, one day shy of her 89th birthday. She was born in Reeltown on September 6, 1932. Visitation will be held at Macedonia Christian Church on Wednesday, September 8 from 5 to 7 p.m., and also one hour before the funeral on Thursday. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 9 at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Christian Church with Rev. David Hooks officiating. Pall bearers will be Joe Gober, Jamie Webster, Zach Whatley, Robert Chapman, Jonathon Webster and Bo Chapman. Burial will follow in Reeltown Baptist Church Cemetery. She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Hazel Ledbetter; sister, Dean Flurry, her first husband, Ed Webster; her second husband, W. C. Whatley; step daughter, Lisa McCaulley and grandson, D. J. Whatley. She is survived by her children, Charles Webster (Margaret), Debra Brown (Roger), Lisa Chapman (Bo), John Whatley (Christine), Jeff Whatley (Donna) and Cindy Hathorn (Buddy); brothers, Robbie Ledbetter (Angela) and William Ledbetter (Mary Ellen) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jessie Lou was a graduate of Reeltown High School and remained a Reeltown Rebels Football fan all her life. In fact, she was a big fan of both Reeltown and Auburn football, often engaging in friendly hijinks and lively debates about the Auburn Tigers with her coworkers at Neptune, from which she retired in 1995. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
