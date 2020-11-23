Jesus Munoz Resendiz, 53, of Tallassee, passed away November 16, 2020. He was born December 24, 1966. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Leon Whatley officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 25, from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pablo Laredo and Esperanza Balderas-Resendiz; wife, Nancy Resendiz; and grandson, Trenton Butler.
He is survived by his children, Selena Resendiz (Brianna Barber), Shannon Rangel (Roderick Parker), Shane Bice (Julie) and Dean Butler (Heather); grandchildren, Justin Bice, Colby Mann, Caleb Bice, John David Strength, Kyler Parker, Channey Butler, Mason Butler, Lathan Butler and Nevaeh Butler; and a loving extended family. He enjoyed traveling, karaoke, dancing and entertaining. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.