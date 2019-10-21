Jimmie Nabors Mathis, 90, of Tallassee, met her Savior on Oct. 19, 2019. Funeral services will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Voss officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the funeral beginning at 12:30 P.M. Mrs. Mathis is survived by her sons Rodney (Shirl) Mathis, Roger (Lisa) Mathis, and Brian Mathis; her grandchildren Jennifer (Daniel) Futral, April (Clark) Burton, Jason (Rachel) Mathis, and Audrey (Nic) Stockdale; her great grandchildren Troy, Dylan, and Laney Futral, Blair and Bo Burton, Tyler and Taylor Mathis, and Maddie, Macon and Vae Stockdale; her brother Albert Nabors; her sister Barbara Gardner; her sister-in-law Della Nabors; and her special caregiver Renee Redden. She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Willie Mae Snyder Nabors, her husband of 50 years Forrest Mathis, 14 siblings, and her grandson Brandon Scott Mathis. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked for 37 years at Mount Vernon Mills and another 10 years for Sikorsky Aircraft. She was an avid prayer warrior, a wonderful cook, had a green thumb and loved flowers, gave the best back scratches, and loved talking on the phone to friends and family. She enjoyed her adventures with Renee, and she adored her family. Most importantly she was a servant of the Lord. Her grandsons and great grandsons Jason Mathis, Daniel Futral, Clark Burton, Nic Stockdale, Troy Futral, Dylan Futral, Tyler Mathis, Macon Stockdale, and Bo Burton will be pallbearers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.