Jimmy Neal Norris passed away at his home on July 11, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born November 13, 1938 to the late James Newton Norris and Ida Lewis (Causey) Norris. He is survived by a daughter, Leila Harmony Dawn Norris and a sister, Virginia N. Price. Mr. Norris served in the Air National Guard’s 280th Communications Squadron (Special) from 1959 to 1965. He was laid to rest at Siloam Baptist Cemetery in Luverne, Alabama.
