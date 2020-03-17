Mr. Joey Wayne “Joe” Nelson, a resident of Notasulga, Alabama, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the age of 51. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Nelson is survived by his daughters, Casey Joe Nelson and Hollie Jade Nelson; grandchildren, Alice Alma Nicole Showalter and Dylan Miles Tsalute; mother, Joyce Dillard; brother, Eric Nelson; niece, Olivia Nelson; nephew, Dillon Nelson and his great nephew, Noah Davis. He is preceded in death by his father, Tony Nelson and his brother, Jeff Nelson. Joe loved his family, fishing and his grand dog, Nova. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
