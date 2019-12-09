John Larkin Formby
John Larkin Formby, 81, of Tallassee, Al. died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Talladega Healthcare Center, Talladega, Al. Born October 31, 1938 in Elmore County, Alabama, he was the youngest of 11 children born to LM and Vessie Williams Formby.
Despite being born with infantile paralysis, Larkin went on to graduate
from Auburn University then worked many years as a Civil Engineer with the Alabama Highway Department. His health forced him to take early retirement, and after major surgeries, he became wheelchair bound, but nothing dampened his continued interest in and knowledge of cars, guns, and coins.
Of his family that loved and cared for him, Larkin is survived by sister, Mondean Formby, Montgomery, Al., nephew H. Lauden Pitts of Nokomis, Fl., and nieces Angelia Pitts Brady of Birmingham, Al., who visited him as often as possible, Patricia Pitts Meeker of Kilmarnock, Virginia, and Tina Pitts McCollum of Birmingham, Al. The family is grateful to Ms Jonni Anthony for her compassionate care of “Mr. John” while he was still able to live on his own.
Larkin will be remembered for his mischievous spirit, that big smile, playing hide and seek with us in granddaddy’s corn field, and teaching us the virtues of smoking rabbit tobacco!
May he forever rest in peace.
