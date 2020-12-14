Durbin, Jones Monroe, age 69, a resident of Dadeville, AL passed away on 13th day of December, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Rev. Isaac Kervin officiating on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. with graveside at his final resting place at Friendship Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Debra (Adair) Durbin, his daughter, Kathy (Jason) Hornsby; his son, Freddie (Andrea) Durbin; a brother, James (Shelia) Durbin, a sister, Virginia (William) Fuller; sister-in-law, Shelby Durbin; nine grandchildren, Collin Jones, Owen and Gracie Strickland, Lorelei, Tanner, Lexi, Maddux Durbin, Josh (Ally) Hornsby, Nicole (Markus) Stange, and three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Cade, and Gauge Hornsby; best friends, Red (Sandra) Adair and Preston (Janice) Baker and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Marion Durbin, his brothers, Danny Durbin and Bobby Durbin.
Jones was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Friend, and Auburn Fan. After retiring from Schlumberger/Neptune in 2002 with 28 ½ years of service, he and his wife of 49 years, enjoyed their daily view of Lake Martin from the porch of their home. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tallaweka Baptist Church, Community Hospice, Tallassee; Spencer Cancer Center, Opelika; or ACTS in Tallassee.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
