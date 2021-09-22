Joseph Benton “Ben” Atkinson, Jr.
1944 to 2021
Ben Atkinson, a businessman, farmer and friend to all, died peacefully September 21, 2021 at his home in Tallassee, Alabama at the age of 77.
Born April 12, 1944 in Montgomery, Alabama, to JB and Helen Atkinson, Ben was a cowboy from beginning to end. Ben loved cattle and his farm in east Tallassee. He and his wife, Gwen, purchased Town and Country Motors in Tallassee in 1987 and built a successful business and brand for Ben Atkinson Motors until they retired in 2015.
Ben Atkinson Motors was not only a successful business that Ben launched after beginning a career in the automobile business, which began with Clanton Motors. Ben Atkinson Motors was a family, made up of great employees, that he put his heart and mind into building and customers alike who he loved to serve by treating them as family.
Ben was a graduate of Chilton County High School. He was wise beyond his education and many of all ages and stages in life sought his counsel. He served his community in various facets and loved his church, First Baptist Tallassee. Ben worshiped God, through his love of people, with his words and good deeds. He was a faithful member of First Baptist ChurchTallassee where he served as a deacon. His greatest desire was for no one to be lost and all would come to a saving relationship with Jesus.
He will be remembered for his loyalty, work ethic, teasing, testimony and willingness to come at any time for a friend in need. In his last few years, his failing heart robbed him of strength and stamina. However, it gave him a softness we treasured. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring eternal wife and favorite red head, Gwen Atkinson; Children, Julie Reynolds (Hugh), Marcie Atkinson, Ben Atkinson (Girlfriend, Amanda Danford); Brother, Ray Atkinson (Gwyn); Grandchildren, Erica Wilbanks (Zach), Gina Reynolds, Samuel H. Reynolds (Erin), Bella Bice, Clementine Atkinson; Great-Grandchildren, Aymee, Ansley, Conner Reynolds, Aiden, Collier Willbanks; Extended family and friends.
He will be lying in state for people to pay their respects Friday, September 24, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Tallassee from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a service to follow at 10:00 a.m. A private family graveside service of internment will follow. Please follow CDC COVID requirements.
The family wishes to thank all of the friends who have called, dropped by, or shared time with Dad these past few months. They request no flowers and contributions be made to First Baptist Church Phase IV Building Fund or Benevolence Fund, 1279 Friendship Road, Tallassee, Alabama 36078.
Martin Funeral Home directing.
You may leave online condolences for the family on the guest registry at www.martinfuneralhomeinc.com.
