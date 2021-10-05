Joseph Thomas Crockett, 83, of Etowah, TN, passed away on September 24, 2021.
He was the son of the late Charles and Levice Elliott Crockett.
Preceded in death by his parents listed above; wife and mother to his children, Kay Frances Crockett; one brother, Charles Elliott Crockett.
Survivors include his wife, Shannon Bays Crockett; one daughter, Melissa Crockett Grose of Knoxville, TN; one son and daughter-in-law, Joel David and Jennifer Crockett of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Mattie Kay Grose of Knoxville, TN, and Annabelle Elizabeth and Kaylee Paige Crockett of Franklin, TN; two nephews, Mark Crockett and Allen Crockett; one niece, Kathy Powell; one brother-in-law, Charles Thomas Cox, III of Sevierville, TN; one sister-in-law, Judy Crockett of Montgomery, AL.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Pastor Mickey Rainwater officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 12, 2021, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023.
Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, you may sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.