Mrs. Joy Childers, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the age of 42. She was born October 30, 1980, in Montgomery, Alabama to John William and Reba A. Gilliland.

Joy is survived by her husband of twenty years, Chris Childers; daughter, Lauren Brooke Childers; father, John W. Gilliland; sister, Joan Buchanan; brother, Craig Gilliland; sister-in-law, Beverly Patel (Dignesh) and nephews, Cody Rummel, Brandon Gill and Westley Gill.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Reba A. Gilliland; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Pete and Linda Childers and her nephew, Ryan Gill.

Joy had a tremendous servant’s heart and she loved her family unconditionally.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, February 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Adam Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Union Church at Lake Martin Cemetery, Dadeville, Alabama.

On line condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.

