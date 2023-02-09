Juanita Payton, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the age of 81. She was born March 11, 1941, in Brookston, Texas to Thurman Payton and Nannie Mae Hearne, who preceded her in death.
Juanita is survived by her daughter, Vicky Jones and grandsons, Thaddeus “T.C.” Robinson and Ennis Jones; granddaughter, Aqualia Thomas and great grandson, Elias Marcell Jones; two nieces, Robbie Wakefield and children, Stephanie and Josh Wakefield; Shawanna Marcus and daughter, Kymora Marcus; three nephews, Derrick Payton and son, Nicholas Farrow, Eric Payton and Brian Payton; two great nieces, Adrian Miller and DeAnna Miller, her loving sister-in-law, Betty Payton and her loving goddaughter Shandra Bowens.
She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Joann Payton and Wanda Wardlow; brother, Harold Payton and son, Reginald Payton.
Ms. Payton was an active member at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and an avid collector of African-American art.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with funeral to follow at 2:00 PM., Rev. John Henry Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Tallassee, Alabama.
On line condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
