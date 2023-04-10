Mrs. Judy Gayle Wall, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at the age of 77.  She was born November 14, 1945 in Tallassee, Alabama to Joseph Tucker and Montez Hale Gregory.

She is survived by her sister, JoAnn G. Redden; brother, Jackie L. Gregory; nephews, Sam William Redden (Phyllis), Jason Scott Redden (Tammie) and David Andrew Redden; niece, Lauren G. Gantt (Angus) and several great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Mr. James Wall, and her parents, Joe and Montez Gregory. 

The family will receive friends, Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Eclectic, Alabama, Pastor George Smith officiating.  Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Cemetery. 

Mrs. Wall worked for the State of Alabama for 55 years and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for many years.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Service information

Apr 13
Visitation
Thursday, April 13, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
1327 Pleasant Hill Road
Eclectic, Al 36024
Apr 13
Service
Thursday, April 13, 2023
11:00AM
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church
1327 Pleasant Hill Road
Eclectic, Al 36024
