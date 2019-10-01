June B. Langley, 62, of Eclectic, Alabama, formerly of Cecil, Pennsylvania, passed away suddenly at her home in Eclectic on September 25, 2019. She was born August 2, 1957.
A memorial service will be held at Linville Memorial Funeral Home, Eclectic, AL on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon with Father Mateusz Rudzik officiating.
A memorial graveside service will be held at The Cemetery of the Alleghenies,
1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017 on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
She was a beloved sister to her brothers, Irk (Cathy Jo) McConnell, John (Bonnie) McConnell and Bryan (Rita) McConnell; sisters, Mary Jane McConnell and Jean (Vinny) Copploe; and many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved and kept in contact with on a regular basis. June was preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Langley; and her parents, Irk and Frances McConnell. A special thank you with gratitude to June’s gracious extended families, the Hudsons and Clarks. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.