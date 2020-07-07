Kaleb Cameron Baker, 22, of Notasulga, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Tallassee Assembly of God at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Pentecost United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Kaleb is survived by his father Ronnie (Jenee Mahoney) Baker, his mother Kathy Baker, his sister Billi Baker, his daughter Meilah Baker, his grandfather Levi Tillery, his great grandmother Lillie Mae Baker, his uncles Donnie Baker and Lee Tillery, his aunts Bridget Tillery and Katee Hathcock, his cousin Cruz Baker, and his great uncle Buddy Baker. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Wanda Baker, his grandmother Liz Tillery, and his brother Cage Baker.
Service information
Jul 9
Visitation
Thursday, July 9, 2020
10:00AM-10:00AM
10:00AM-10:00AM
Tallassee First Assembly of God
185 Friendship Rd.
Tallassee, AL 36078
185 Friendship Rd.
Tallassee, AL 36078
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 9
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 9, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Tallassee First Assembly of God
185 Friendship Rd.
Tallassee, AL 36078
185 Friendship Rd.
Tallassee, AL 36078
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
