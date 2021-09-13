Kathleen Thornton Dean, 88, of Tallassee, passed away September 9, 2021. She was born April 4, 1933 . Graveside service and burial will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. John Sparks officiating.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Eunice Woodall Thornton; husband, Norman Riley Dean, Jr.; son, Michael Alan Dean; and sister, Rebecca Stewart. She is survived by her children, Norman Riley Dean III (Kaye), Elaine Dean Thornton, Richard Earl Dean (Cathleen), Frances Marie Knowles (Mike) and Bruce Wayne Dean (Melissa); brother, Robert E. Thornton and sister, Shirley Phillips; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
