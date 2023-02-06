Kenneth Alan Cullars, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born September 22, 1955 in Tallassee, Alabama. Growing up, Alan was raised in a Christian home by his grandparents, Dewitt Cullars and Clara Cullars. At the age of 17, he entered the U.S. Navy where he served on the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam era. For many years following the Navy, he worked as a Welder.
In 1987, Alan met and fell in love with Julia and they were married in Tallassee at a family residence. In 2014, he received a Bible College Diploma from Faith Bible Institute. He loved the Lord and cared deeply for the young and elderly. He always had time to listen and pray with people.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on Friday, February 3, 2023 with funeral service to follow at 10:00 am at Macedonia Christian Church with Rev. David Hooks officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Alan is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewitt Cullars and Clara Cullars; his parents, Kenneth Dewitt Cullars (Ann) and mother Willa Mae Reynolds (Rick); and sister, Debra Ann Schrader. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Julia Ann Cullars; brothers, Matt Reynolds, Mark Reynolds, Richard Reynolds, Russell Reynolds, Keith McConnell and Kevin McConnell; and brother-in-law, Paul Carmichael; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
