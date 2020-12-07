Kenneth “Kenny” Peters, 74, of Tallassee, passed away December 4, 2020. He was born
August 25, 1946. Graveside service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 12 noon in Rose Hill Cemetery with Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Roe and Alice (McCullars) Peters and brothers, Lanier Peters and Lafayette Peters. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Mary Ellen Peters; children, Leah Nelson (Gene), Tracey Peters (Becky), Kendra Hathcock (Skyler); grandchildren, Joanna Vines (Justin), Brently Nelson (Anna), Hannah Peters, Will Peters, Cadie Nelson and Adyson Hathcock; three great-grandchildren and a large loving extended family. Kenny was a member of IBEW and Tallaweka Baptist Church. He was a devoted fan of Tallassee Tiger Athletics. He was extremely proud of his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tallaweka Baptist Church or Tallassee Athletic Club. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
