Kristy Lilly Bodenheimer, 71, of Tallassee, passed away June 30, 2020. She was born January 29, 1949.
Visitation will be held at Tallaweka Baptist Church on Monday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 am with Bro. Isaac Kervin officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Social distancing practices and masking should be practiced. Pall bearers will be Kelly Emfinger, Douglas Butler, Brian Freeman, Micah Emfinger, Hunter Griggs and Brendan Emfinger.
Kristy is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Tony Bodenheimer and parents, AJ and Flora Lilly. She is survived by her children, Tonya Rogers (Trey) and Andy Bodenheimer (Julie); grandson, Jude Rogers; cousins Nan Todd and Carol Wiggins; close lifelong friends, BJ Crew and Colonel Bobby Smart; and her loving Gaither, Bodenheimer, McPherson and Emfinger families.
She was a graduate of Tallassee High School Class of 1967 and a member of The Long Blue Line. Upon graduation, Kristy attended The University of Alabama, was a member of the “The Million Dollar Band” and worked in the band office where she wrote out musical parts in her uniquely beautiful handwriting. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Tallassee. She enjoyed arts and crafts, genealogy and ancestry, and supporting any activity her children were in. She was instrumental in starting the re-enactments of the Battles for the Armory in Tallassee. Most of all, she loved spoiling her grandson and all of the children in the family. Kristy loved big. She is loved by many and will be missed by many. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
