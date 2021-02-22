Lacey Leigh Brewer (age 53) departed from this life on February 15, 2021. She was born on July 3, 1967.
She is survived by her brother, Barry (Carla) Brewer, and her two sisters Holly (Rick) Butler and Leah Johnson (and family). She will also be greatly missed by her niece and nephew, Deanna (Christopher) Acreman and Vance (Miranda) Brewer, along with her 3 great nieces (Autumn, Chloe, Katie Grace) and 4 great nephews (Tyler, Joash, Oliver, Elliott), as well as a host of friends, including her “other family” (Kristi Clayton and family). She was preceded in death by her father (Ralph Brewer) and her mother (Betty Sue Segrest Brewer).
In honor of Lacey, a “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Saturday, February 27 at 1:00 p.m. at J. E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium. Rev. Clint McBroom will be officiating the service which will include speakers from her graduating class, as well as the THS Alumni Association. The Tallassee High School Band will also be performing in her honor. Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory will be directing the proceedings.
Lacey loved everything “Tallassee!”, especially the Tallassee High School and Tallassee Tigers. Her love for them began as a high school cheerleader and just grew stronger from there. She was a huge fan of football and attended the games quite often. Besides the Tallassee Tigers, her other all-time favorite team was the Crimson Tide. Her Thanksgiving plans always included getting home in time to watch the game!
Lacey’s love for Tallassee extended deep into every part of the city. It was hard to find someone from Tallassee who didn’t know of her, even if they didn’t know her personally. She was involved in so many ways that Tallassee will find that there are many holes to be filled with her absence. Just some of the positions she held included: serving on the Tallassee City School Board of Education since 2016, Secretary of the Tallassee Alumni Association (which she and Suzannah Solomon Wilson founded), participated in the Read Across America (she loved reading to the kids in school), served as a member of the McCraney-Cottle Arts Council, served on the Tallassee Community Library board, served as a volunteer with the old Mt. Vernon Theater project, served as a member of the Kiwanis Club, helped organize her high school class reunions and many other services and volunteer projects.
Besides being very active in her town, Lacey was just as active a member in her church, First United Methodist Church of Tallassee. She was always volunteering her time and assistance with many things, including: her Sunday School class (Allen Cowan class, distributing Bibles to all 3rd and 8th graders in the Tallassee school system), Wednesday night fellowship meals and women's Bible study group, Koinonia summer fellowship meals and fun activities, provided food for the kids and youth on Sunday nights (she was “famous” for her special hotdogs! Just ask the kids!!), the Children's Church (whenever needed), coordinating the Rada cutlery sales to fundraise for local missions and faithfully attended worship and supported every event that she could. According to the church secretary, “Basically, Lacey was always ready and willing to help out with anything anyone needed, and then always with a big smile.”
She had worked at Neptune Technology Group since 1990. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Tallassee High School Alumni Association, 305 James St, Tallassee, AL 36078 or the charity of your choice, in her memory. Online condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.